Stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Motors, IndiGo, SBI and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red on Thursday tracing losses across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.4 percent or 77 points down at 17,433. Shares of Reliance, Infosys, Tata Motors, IndiGo, State Bank of India among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 1 -

Reliance Industries Ltd | The conglomerate has acquired brands from Campa maker Pure Drinks Group as well as soft drink brand Sosyo, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. The acquisition of the iconic Campa brand could pit the company against Pepsi, and Coca-Cola in the beverages market.

Infosys Ltd | India's second-largest IT services company on Tuesday said it has divested its stake in data preparation software company Trifacta Inc for $12 million. The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had invested $4 million in Trifacta in 2016 and has a minority holding not exceeding 20 percent of the outstanding share capital of the San Francisco-based company.

Tata Motors Ltd | The auto major on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of the entire stake in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd (TMML) from its joint venture partner Marcopolo S.A. for about Rs 99.96 crore. Prior to the acquisition, the company held a 51 percent stake in TMML while the remaining 49 percent was held by Marcopolo S.A.

State Bank of India | The country's largest lender will sell non-performing loan account of Anamika Conductors through an e-bidding to recover dues of Rs 102 crore. SBI has put the reserve price for the e-auction, scheduled to be held on September 28, 2022, at Rs 22.13 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | India's largest airline has announced a codeshare agreement with British carrier Virgin Atlantic. The agreement will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights. The initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | The entertainment company and Disney Star have signed a strategic licensing agreement for exclusive TV rights of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's events for four years. Zee will be the one-stop TV destination to broadcast ICC Men's tournaments in India while Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively retain all digital rights to stream all ICC tournaments.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | Chairman RC Bhargava hinted at organisational changes during his address at the automaker's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. The changes are hinted at the backdrop of Maruti's increased contribution to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's overall global business.

SpiceJet Ltd | The airline reported a net loss of Rs 783.7 crore, against a loss of Rs 731.1 crore in the year ago period. The revenue stood at Rs 2,457.2 crore and EBITDA loss at Rs 390.3 crore. The airline announced that CFO Sanjeev Taneja has resigned with effect from August 31.

Tata Steel Ltd | The steel major on Tuesday said it will invest more than 65 million euros for hydrogen-based steel manufacturing in the Netherlands. The company has inked pacts with three firms — McDermott, Danieli and Hatch — for the further technical preparations for hydrogen-based steel manufacturing in the Dutch city of Ijmuiden.

NTPC Ltd | The company has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The resolution was passed with requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on Tuesday.