Stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, DreamFolks Services, Axis Bank, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Tuesday amid mixed moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 23.5 points up at 17,708. Shares of Reliance Industries, DreamFolks Services, Axis Bank, Reliance Power among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 6 -

DreamFolks Services | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 326 per share.

Reliance Industries Ltd | The company has entered into a definitive agreement with California-based SenseHawk Inc for acquiring 79.4 percent stake in the company through primary infusion and secondary purchase for a total consideration of $32 million.

Reliance Power Ltd | The company and its subsidiary on Monday said it has have entered into an indicative memorandum of understanding with Varde Partners for availing debt of up to Rs 1,200 crore.

Axis Bank Ltd | The bank has allotted 44,185 equity shares of Rs 2 each on September 5, 2022 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd | The private sector hospital chain on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Ltd to acquire its orthopaedic and trauma hospital situated at Narayana Health City campus for Rs 200 crore.

NTPC Ltd | The state-owned power giant on Monday announced the acquisition of 600-MW Jhabua Power Plant for Rs 925 crore, which is its first such deal through insolvency proceedings.

DCB Bank Ltd | The private sector lender has announced an increase in marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across different tenors from September 5. As a result, the EMIs will get expensive for those who avail loans benchmarked against the MCLR.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd | The company's US-based subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc has acquired Real Patient Solutions Inc for $250,000 in an all-cash transaction.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd | The company has received a nod from National Company Law Tribunal for merger by absorption of Starlite Lighting Ltd with the company.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd | The company's allotment committee, approved the allotments of 16,987 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each under the Employee Stock Option Plan.

SoftTech Engineers Ltd | The holding company of SoftTech Care Foundation has acquired beneficial ownership of shares in SoftTech Care Foundation making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.