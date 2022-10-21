Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, Axis bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start on the last trading day of the week tracking mixed cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures was trading 0.1 percent or 21.5 points down at 17,498.5 at the last count. Shares of Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, Axis bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 21 -

Reliance Industries Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Axis Bank Ltd | The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 5,329.8 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a huge margin. The quarterly net profit increased more than 70 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, boosted by an all-round strong performance.

Bajaj Finance Ltd | The company reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter that ended September, up 88 percent compared to the same period in the last fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit is up seven percent.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd | The company reported an 11 percent annual revenue growth for the quarter ended September, despite a difficult demand environment. Tata Consumer’s net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal stood at Rs 328 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd | The company reported an 81 percent year-on-year jump in the net profit. The net interest margin or NIM rose to 8.43 percent, up 85 basis points. The company has reported the highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 10,238 crore, up 15 percent quarter-on-quarter.

ITC Ltd | The diversified conglomerate reported a 20.8 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 4,466.1 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022. The company's revenue stood at Rs 16,129 crore during the period under review, up 26.7 percent against Rs 12,731 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Yes Bank Ltd | The Competition Commission of India or CCI has approved the acquisition of up to 10 percent stake each in the company by Carlyle Group and Advent International.

Asian Paints Ltd | The company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Harind Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd from Aapex Power and Industries Private Ltd and Dr Swapan Ghosh, and others for Rs 12.7 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The IT giant has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Multi-Cloud Application Development Services. The company was placed highest for both market impact as well as vision and capability.

Indus Towers Ltd | The company's board will consider raising funds through NCDs in a meeting on October 27.