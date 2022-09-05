Stocks to watch today: Paytm, SpiceJet, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra Lifespaces and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red on Monday amid ,oxed trends across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 30.5 points down at 17,508.5. Shares of Bharat Electronics, Bank of Baroda, Paytm, Mahindra Lifespace among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 5 -

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The government owned company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Smiths Detection India to manufacture High-Energy scanning systems in the country.

HFCL Ltd | The telecom company on Friday announced that it has received the board's consent to raise up to Rs 750 crore through equity, bonds, debentures or any other securities. The fundraising is subject to approval from shareholders and relevant authorities.

Bank of Baroda | The bank has raised Rs 2,474 crore by issuing bonds at the rate of 7.88 percent through stock exchanges. The bank allotted a total of 2,474 unsecured Basel III additional tier I perpetual non-convertible bonds, valuing Rs 1 crore each on Friday.

One 97 Communications Ltd | The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Paytm, Razorpay, and Cashfree in Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a case linked to "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons. The federal agency began the searches on Friday, it said in a statement. During the raids, it seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities", the statement added.

SpiceJet Ltd | The aviation company, which is facing financial headwinds, is likely to receive around Rs 225 crore under the government’s credit guarantee scheme next week, according to a source. On Friday, the source said the airline is expected to receive around Rs 225 crore next week under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

IndusInd Bank Ltd | The private lender said it has joined hands with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support and promote supply chain finance (SCF) solutions in India. The lender said it has entered into a partial guarantee programme with ADB with an initial outlay of Rs 560 crore, exclusively towards promoting SCF solutions in India.

Olectra Greentech Ltd | The Electric mobility company on Friday said it has received a Letter of Award for supplying 100 electric buses to Assam State Transport Corporation for Rs 151 crore.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd | The company has approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd | The MD and CEO of the realty firm Arvind Subramanian said the realty firm is targeting a 2.5-fold jump in its annual sales bookings to Rs 2,500 crore in the next three years on better housing demand. The Mumbai-based company had achieved sales bookings of Rs 1,028 crore in the last financial year.

Petronet LNG Ltd | The country's biggest gas importer said it will invest Rs 40,000 crore in the next five years for expanding import infrastructure as well as foraying into a new business to boost profitability to Rs 10,000 crore.