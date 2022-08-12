By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a muted opening tracing largely negative cues across global markets on Friday. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 17 points up at 17,671.5. Shares of Adani Enterprise, Bharat Forge, ONGC, Grasim among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 12 -

Hero Motocorp Ltd, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Sun Tv Network Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Astral Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Syrma SGS Technology | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The price band has been fixed at Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The conglomerate plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in Odisha. The flagship company of the Adani Group got the approval to build the refinery and a captive power plant in Rayagada for an investment of Rs 416.53 billion ($5.2 billion), according to a Twitter post on Wednesday by the office of the state’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik.

Bharat Forge Ltd | The auto components maker’s consolidated net profit increased 7.03 percent to Rs 160.37 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 152.7 in the corresponding period a year ago.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Reena Chhabra has resigned as CEO of Nykaa’s Beauty Private Label with effect from August 16, 2022.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The pharmaceutical company’s consolidated net profit fell 32.4 percent to Rs 520.5 crore in the April-to-June period this fiscal. Its income, however, increased 9.4 percent to Rs 6,235.9 crore.

Bata India Ltd | The shoemaker announced a 71.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY23, at Rs 119.37 crore, as it recorded "highest ever quarterly sales". Its revenue from operations was Rs 943.01 crore during the quarter under review, up over three-fold from Rs 267.04 crore in the pandemic-hit equivalent quarter of FY22.

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 317.1 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 489.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company’s revenue increased 0.9 percent to Rs 3,795.6 crore.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd | The aviation company reported a net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the quarter ended June, up from a loss of Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 83 percent to Rs 12.5 crore, compared to Rs 73.8 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding fiscal.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | The company reported a 26.8 percent decline YoY in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter. The revenue rose 3.4 percent to Rs 234.9 crore against Rs 227.1 in the previous year.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd | The net profit increased 54.1 percent to Rs 68.5 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 44.5 in the corresponding period a year ago. The revenue jumped 12.3 percent to Rs 2,662.1 crore and EBITDA was up 4 percent at Rs 292.1 crore.