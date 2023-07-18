Stocks to Watch: LTIMindtree, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Federal Bank and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

LTIMindtree | The company on Monday reported a 35.7 percent sequential increase in net profit at Rs 1,151.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter-on-quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 8,702 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 8,691 crore.

Tata Elxsi | Technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry on Monday reported a 2.3 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 188.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 850.3 crore during the period under review, up 17.1 percent against Rs 725.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Amara Raja Batteries | Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to divest its entire 14 percent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, the country's second-largest automotive battery maker, on Tuesday. The shares are likely to be offloaded at a floor price of Rs 651 per sh

Reliance Industries | The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said Reliance Industries Ltd's demerged entity Jio Financial Services Ltd will be included in NSE indices effective from July 20, 2023. For at least three days from July 20 onwards, there will be 51 stocks available for trading on the Nifty 50 as the demerged entity will be part of the index.

Federal Bank | The board of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd or FedFina, a subsidiary of private lender proposed an Initial Public Offering at its board meeting on Monday, July 17.

Infosys | The IT major entered into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernisation and maintenance services. The total client target spend over five years is estimated at $2 billion.

Sheela Foam | The maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell on Monday said its board has approved the acquisition of Kurlon Enterprise Ltd (KEL) and House of Kieraya Private Ltd (Furlenco). The company is acquiring a 94.66 percent stake in KEL for Rs 2,150 crore and a 35 percent stake in Furlenco for Rs 300 crore, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments.

Zee Entertainment | Asking Zee Entertainment employees to focus on the merger with Sony, its CEO, and MD Punit Goenka told them that his problems should never be those of the company, referring to the SEBI order barring him from holding key managerial positions in any listed company. His e-mail comes as Zee is set to merge with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).

Indraprastha Gas | The company on Monday said it has set up a joint venture with Genesis Gas Solutions with a capex of Rs 110 crore. The joint venture agreement is to set up an integrated smart meter manufacturing plant, the company said in an exchange filing. Initially, the smart meter manufacturing plant would have an installed capacity to manufacture one million meters annually and is planned to be operational by April 2024.

