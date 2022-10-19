Stocks to watch: L&T Technology Services, GMDC, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green amid positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures rose as much as 13 points to 17,508. Shares of L&T Technology Services, GMDC, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 19 -

5paisa Capital Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, DCM Shriram Limited, eMudhra Ltd, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, Havells India, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, IndusInd Bank, INOX Leisure Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, UltraTech Cement | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

L&T Technology Services Ltd | The company reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 282.4 crore for the July to September quarter. The revenue for the period under review rose 24 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year to Rs 1,995 crore.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd |The state-owned company reported a net profit of Rs 151.2 crore for the July-September period, a jump of 273 percent from the year-ago period. The company’s revenue rose 21.3 percent to Rs 484.7 crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The company said its arm Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The company has signed an MoU with defence PSU Munitions India Ltd to jointly address the requirements if Indian Defence and Export markets in the areas of ammunition, explosives and related systems.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The company saw a 72 percent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September. The net profit for the period under review stood at Rs 21.1 crore. The company also approved an interim dividend at 2.5 percent with a face value of Rs 10.

ITC Ltd |The company said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 22 percent additional stake in Mother Sparsh. Earlier, the company acquired 16 percent of Mother Sparsh’s share capital. As per the agreement, 1000 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each are proposed to be acquired. The aggregate cost of the acquisition is Rs 13.5 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd | The company reported a 32 percent jump in net profit in the September quarter. The net profit stood at Rs 591 crore for the period under review. The company’s direct premium income rose 17 percent to Rs 5,185.

Life Insurance Corporation Of India | The company said it has increased its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd from 3,97,76,221 to 4,00,42,625 equity shares, increasing its shareholding from 4.972 percent to 5.005 percent of the paid-up capital of IRCTC.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd | The company approved and allotted senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis. The total size of the issue is Rs 27 crore.