Stocks to watch today: LIC, Dr Reddy's, Indian Oil, HDFC Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Friday after advances in SGX Nifty futures. SGX Nifty futures were 0.51 percent up at 17,667.5. Shares of LIC, IOL, HDFC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 26 -

Life Insurance Corporation of India | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has divested over 2 percent stake in Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd through an open market transaction. The shareholding in Nagpur Power & Industries was diluted from 10.56 percent to 8.33 percent.

Indian Oil Corporation | India's largest oil company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pledged Rs 2 lakh crore on Thursday to achieve a net zero carbon emission target by 2046, according to chairman S M Vaidya.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gets US FDA inspection report at formulation manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the unit.

HDFC Bank | The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said it will invest in Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd, the general insurer backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group. The bank said it has proposed an investment of between Rs 49.9-69.9 crore, in two tranches.

Hero Motocorp | Hero Electric, a subsidiary of Hero Motocorp has announced a partnership with Jio-bp on Thursday to charge electric two-wheelers. According to the agreement, Hero Electric customers will have access to Jio's extensive bp charging and swapping network, which is also available to other cars.

Byju's | Byju’s is under MCA watch over filing delay. Edtech firm Byju’s is preparing to file its annual returns for FY21 next week, said media reports.

Crompton | Crompton Greaves appoints Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as its new CFO.

Nykaa | Nykaa with its brand FSN E-commerce will partner with Actress Priyanka Chopra to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

GlandPharma | GlandPharma receives one observation on Form 483 for ANDA filed for product manufactured at Dundigal unit, Hyderabad. There is no data integrity observation.

Uno Minda | Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd said that it is investing around Rs 300 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity of 4W alloy wheels and 4W automotive switches to meet rising demand.