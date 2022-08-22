Stocks to watch today: Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises, Paytm and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red on the first trading day of the week tracing largely negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.5 percent or 86.5 points down at 17,657.5. Shares of Larsen and Toubro, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises, Paytm among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 22 -

1 / 10

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani Group is likely to launch this week an open offer worth Rs 31,000 crore to acquire 26 percent stake each in Swiss firm Holcim's two Indian listed entities Ambuja Cements and ACC, from public shareholders. In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have submitted their letter of offers for the open offer launched by the Adani family group's Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment.

2 / 10

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | The conglomerate has commissioned a Green Hydrogen Plant at its manufacturing complex in Hazira, Gujarat. The plant will produce 45 Kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex, the company said in an official release.

3 / 10

Adani Power Ltd | India's largest private thermal power producer announced that it is acquiring DB Power Ltd's 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district for Rs 7,017 crore.

4 / 10

JSW Steel Ltd | India's second largest private sector steel company has entered into a joint venture with National Steel Holding for setting-up scrap shedding facilities in India.

5 / 10

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd | Amid reports of the PSU planning to monetise passenger data, a senior official has clarified that the corporation does not sell its information and has no intention of doing so.

6 / 10

One 97 Communications Ltd | Paytm shareholders approved the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and Managing Director at the company's 22nd annual general meeting on Sunday. The resolution to reappoint Sharma saw support of 99.67 percent of shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing.

7 / 10

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd | The pharmaceutical company has received import and market permission from DCGI for Olaparib film-coated tablets. The company can now launch Olaparib 100 mg and 150 mg tablets in India.

8 / 10

Greenlam Industries Ltd | The laminate sheet manufacturer has started commercial production at laminate manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The company had acquired the facility in June 2022.

9 / 10

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | The company has completed phase 3 of human clinical studies of high concentration Biosimilar Adalimumab, used in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis. The company has submitted dossier to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for review and grant of marketing and manufacturing licence, a first in India.

10 / 10

Oriental Hotels Ltd | Nippon Life India Trustee has offloaded 1.95 lakh equity shares, or 0.1 percent stake, in the company through open market transactions.