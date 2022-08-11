By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start in green tracing largely positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.13 percent or 198.5 points up at 17,745 as of 7:25 am. Shares of Tata Power, Bharat Forge, SAIL, Coal India among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 11 -

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Trent Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Oil India Ltd | The petroleum company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,805.2 crore, 32.5 percent up from previous quarter. The consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 2022 surged 36 percent from the previous quarter.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd | The PSU reported a net profit of Rs 248.5 crore against Rs 87.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. The revenue stood at Rs 852.6 crore and EBITDA at Rs 320.9 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 33.5 crore, a 55 percent decline from the year-ago period. The company’s margin decreased to 24.5 percent from 31.2 percent in the corresponding period in the preceding fiscal.

Coal India Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 8,832.9 crore. The revenue for the quarter under review climbed 38.8 percent to Rs 35,092.2 crore. The margins stood higher at 34.9 percent, up from 19.2 percent in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The pharma company reported a net profit of Rs 192.5 crore, 9.2 percent down from year-ago period. The revenue declined by 4.5 percent to Rs 2,777.3 crore.

PB Fintech Limited | The insurance company announced a near 113 percent jump in its annual revenue on the back of a 50-percent growth in insurance premiums in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. The company reported a revenue of Rs 505 crore, up from Rs 238 crore year-on-year.

Tata Power Company Ltd | The power company and JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited will jointly install over 60 electric vehicle charging points across all JP Infra's projects in Maharashtra — JP North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia. The joint initiative aims to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions to residents for making sustainable mobility achievable in line with the state government’s EV policy.

Steel Authority of India Ltd | The company reported a 88.4 percent jump in profit for quarter ended June 2022. The revenue stood at Rs 24,029 crore, 2.8 percent up from year ago period.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The pharma company reported a 11.7 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in the April to June quarter of this fiscal year, on account of lower domestic sales. However, the company's net profit of Rs 518.3 crore was 4.8 percent higher than the Street estimate of Rs 494.6 crore. It also reported a 1.2 percent rise in income at Rs 4,072.7 crore from last year's Rs 4,025.4 crore.