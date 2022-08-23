Stocks to watch today: Infosys, Bank of Baroda, NTPC, GAIL and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in red for the second consecutive day on Tuesday tracing negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 48 points down at 17,442. Shares of Infosys, Bank of Baroda, NTPC, GAIL among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 23 -

Infosys Ltd | The IT giant has reduced the variable payout for its employees to protect its margins. India's second largest IT services business, has reduced the average variable compensation of employees to around 70 percent for the June quarter due to margin squeeze and high employee expenditures, according to sources.

Bank of Baroda | The state-run bank said its board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The bank is expected to raise Rs 2,500 crore in single or multiple tranches.

TVS Electronics Ltd | The electrics company is set to foray into mobile POS software solutions and authentication solutions space with acquisition of operation of GTID Solutions Development for Rs 2.25 crore.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd | A Delhi court has denied bail to Ajay Ramesh Nawandar in the Rs 34,615 crore bank fraud case involving the company, on account of his possible influence on both evidence and witnesses. The court held that the accused was prima facie complicit at some stage in the diversion of the humongous funds originating from the loans.

RBL Bank Ltd | The banks' board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of debt security. The bank has also offloaded its shares in Kilburn Engineering Ltd, bringing down its shareholding to 1.02 percent.

GAIL (India) Ltd | The government owned natural gas company has appointed Ayush Gupta as the executive director of the company with effect from August 22.

NTPC Ltd | The PSU announced on Monday that the first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat, has been declared on commercial operation with effect from August 23.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd | The hotel chain company has signed a license agreement for 65 room hotel at Hubli, Karnataka. The hotel is expected to be operation by May 2023.

IIFL Finance Ltd | IIFL Home Finance's board of directors approved the allotment of its 53,76,457 equity shares to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 2,200 crore.