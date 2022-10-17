Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Torrent Pharma and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on the last trading day of the week tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.8 percent or 133 points down at 17,080 on the last count. Shares of Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Torrent Pharma among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 17 -

ACC Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless, PVR | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The lender reported its net interest income at Rs 21,021.2 crore for the quarter ended September. The NII jumped 18.9 percent year-on-year, best year-on-year growth in 13 quarters.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd | The IT company posted about 23 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 679.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. The consolidated revenue from operations of the company grew by 28.4 percent to Rs 4,836.7 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,767 crore in the year-ago period.

Shree Cement Ltd | The company reported a 67 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for the July to September quarter at Rs 189.6 crore. The revenue for the period under review rose 17.9 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year to Rs 3780.9 crore.

Bajaj Auto Ltd |The country's largest manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers reported a net profit of Rs 1,719.4 crore for the July-September period boosted by a record quarterly revenue on the back of price increases, strong volumes and effective cost management. The profit, however, was down 15.7 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Adani Agri Logistics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a Letter of Award from the Food Corporation of India, to develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complexes at four locations – Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The company has completed the transaction to acquire 100 percent stake in Curatio Health Care (I) Private Ltd for Rs 2,000 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd | The company has received letter of acceptance from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase -1. The order is worth Rs.702.02 Crores.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | The equity shareholders of the company have approved the proposed merger of the company and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, previously Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. In a meeting on October 14, 99.99 percent of the company's equity holders supported the merger.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd | Cayman Islands based Health City Cayman Islands Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire outstanding 50,000 ordinary shares of ENT in Cayman Ltd, a Cayman Islands resident company providing complete diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions for Rs 37.5 crore.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd | The company has received board’s approval for amalgamation of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd with the company.