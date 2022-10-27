Stocks to watch: Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards, Anupam Rasayan and more

Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green amid positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were up 81.5 points at 17,895 at the last count.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, REC Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Pc Jeweller Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Trident Ltd | The company has completed a new solar power project of 8.87 MWp at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The commissioning of both the phases comprising of 5.48 MWp solar power plant (phase I) and 3.39 MWp solar power plant (phase II), for captive use.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd | HDFC Mutual Funds have sold 2.1 percent stake in the company.

Dabur India Ltd | The company announced that it has acquired a 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587.52 crore, marking its entry in the spices and seasoning category. The company also reported results for the September quarter that largely met street expectations.

Gland Pharma Ltd | The company reported a decline of over 20 percent in net profit for the quarter ended September. The PAT for the period under review stood at Rs 241.2 crore.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler maker announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles. A part of the Columbian Group of Companies, Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of the company's motorcycles in the Philippines, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd | The company reported a 17.7 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.7 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue from operations rose 22.7 percent to Rs 1,699.5 crore against Rs 1,385.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The United States Food & Drug Administration has placed the company's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, under an import alert 66-40. The company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US.