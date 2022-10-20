Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red amid negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures was down 153.5 points to 17,350.5 at the last count. Shares of Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 20 -

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Colgate-palmolive, (India) Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Coforge Ltd, Comfort Fincap Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Icra Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Iifl Securities Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Icici Securities Ltd, Itc Ltd, L&t Finance Holdings Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Nelco Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

IndusInd Bank | The private sector lender reported a sharp 60.4 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,786 crore for the July-September quarter against Rs 1,113 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, on the back of strong growth in net interest income, the highest in the last 10 quarters. Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, stood at Rs 4,302.1 crore, increasing by 17.6 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | Triton Electric Vehicle India Pvt Ltd, a part of Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, USA, issued a Letter of Intent (Lol) to the Navratna Defence PSU for procurement of 300 KW Li-Ion battery packs for its semi-truck project in India at an estimated value of Rs. 8,060 crores.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd | The company has signed an MoU with Greenko Group to facilitate 1000 MW of carbon-free energy for its steel-making operations at Angul, Odisha.

GAIL (India) Ltd | The company has integrated with INTERACTIONS, a global campaign to create connections between nature, humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. INTERACTIONS comprises of 12 short films produced by Art for the World (Geneva, Switzerland) with the participation of 12 international film-makers under the auspices of UN's COP15 (Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity) and WAAS (World Academy of Art and Science).

Lupin Ltd | The US FDA has issued a Form 483 with 17 observations for the company's Biotech manufacturing facility in Pune.

NLC India Ltd | The company has entered into a MoU with National Institute of Wind Energy, an autonomous R&D institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for strategic collaboration in developing onshore and offshore wind power projects in India. The company has also signed a power purchase agreement for procuring 400 MW from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project of 2400 MW capacity (3 X 800 MW) at Talabira, Odisha on 19.10.2022 at the Secretariat of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram.

Metro Brands Ltd | The footwear retail chain, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding of Cravatex Brands Ltd, to expand its presence in the sports and athleisure space in India. Cravatex Brands Ltd is a retail, brand licensing, distribution and sourcing company that has the exclusive long‐term license for the Italian sportswear brand FILA, owns sportwear brand Proline, and represents other international brands.

Delhivery Ltd | The company said the market sentiment in quarter two continued to remain broadly unchanged from the first quarter. Consumer discretionary spending remained muted due to continuing high levels of inflation, with average user spends and total active shoppers remaining flat or lower during the ongoing festive season, as per the industry reports.