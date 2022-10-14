    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and more

    Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and more

    Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and more
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week tracing positive moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.7 percent or 295.5 points up at 17,252.5 on the last count. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HDFC Life, Tata Elxsi among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 14 -

    Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Just Dial, Shree Cement, stocks to watch, earnings, quarter two
    1 / 10

    Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

    Infosys, earnings, infosys shares, quarter 2, stocks to watch
    2 / 10

    Infosys Ltd | The company's revenue increased six percent to Rs 36,538 crore and the net profit increased 12.3 percent to Rs 6,021 crore. The company also approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore through the open market route at Rs 1,850 per share.

    Mindtree, earnings, mindtree shares, stocks to watch
    3 / 10

    Mindtree Ltd | The IT firm reported a 7.9 percent sequential increase in net profit to Rs 508.7 crore for the July-September period. The revenue came in at Rs 3,400.4 crore for the three-month period, up 8.9 percent compared with the previous quarter.

    HDFC Life, HDFC Life shares, Exide Life, stocks to watch
    4 / 10

    HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has provided its final approval for the amalgamation of Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd with the company.

    Anand Rathi, Anand Rathi shares, earnings, quarter 2, stocks to watch
    5 / 10

    Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd | The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43 crores for the quarter ended September, an increase of 41 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. Total revenue for the period stood at Rs 138 crore, a 33 percent year-on-year rise.

    Roto Pumps, Roto Pumps shares, stocks to watch
    6 / 10

    Roto Pumps Ltd | The company has received a major purchase order for twin screw pumps amounting to nearly Rs 3.9 crores from a leading oil company. The supply of the order is to be completed in tranches by the second quarter of the next financial year.

    NLC India, NLC India shares, BHEL, BHEL shares, stocks to watch
    7 / 10

    NLC India Ltd | The PSU under the Ministry of Coal has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification. The MOU will enable the company in developing indigenous technology and study the feasibility of using lignite for power generation through gasification.

    8 / 10

    HCL Technologies Ltd | The company has partnered with Purdue Global to provide its employees opportunities to further their education. The employees and apprentices based in the United States will be able to pursue courses at Purdue Global to enhance their technology skills.

    Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Steel Long Products shares, Neelachal Ispat, stocks to watch
    9 / 10

    Tata Steel Long Products Ltd | The company has acquired over four crore equity shares worth Rs 300 crore of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. NINL is a subsidiary of the company.

    INOX Leisure, INOX Leisure shares, Jazz Cinemas , stocks to watch
    10 / 10

    INOX Leisure Ltd | The company has executed an agreement with Jazz Cinemas for transfer of Luxe Cinemas, the theatre business of Jazz Cinemas, on a going concern basis, by means of a slump sale. The company will not acquire any shareholding or control in Jazz Cinemas nor will the be issuing any shares to Jazz Cinemas.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 14

    Next Article

    HDFC Bank likely to report nearly 22% jump in quarterly profit riding on robust loan growth

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng