Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week tracing positive moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.7 percent or 295.5 points up at 17,252.5 on the last count. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Infosys, HDFC Life, Tata Elxsi among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 14 -

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Infosys Ltd | The company's revenue increased six percent to Rs 36,538 crore and the net profit increased 12.3 percent to Rs 6,021 crore. The company also approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore through the open market route at Rs 1,850 per share.

Mindtree Ltd | The IT firm reported a 7.9 percent sequential increase in net profit to Rs 508.7 crore for the July-September period. The revenue came in at Rs 3,400.4 crore for the three-month period, up 8.9 percent compared with the previous quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has provided its final approval for the amalgamation of Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd with the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd | The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43 crores for the quarter ended September, an increase of 41 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. Total revenue for the period stood at Rs 138 crore, a 33 percent year-on-year rise.

Roto Pumps Ltd | The company has received a major purchase order for twin screw pumps amounting to nearly Rs 3.9 crores from a leading oil company. The supply of the order is to be completed in tranches by the second quarter of the next financial year.

NLC India Ltd | The PSU under the Ministry of Coal has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification. The MOU will enable the company in developing indigenous technology and study the feasibility of using lignite for power generation through gasification.

HCL Technologies Ltd | The company has partnered with Purdue Global to provide its employees opportunities to further their education. The employees and apprentices based in the United States will be able to pursue courses at Purdue Global to enhance their technology skills.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd | The company has acquired over four crore equity shares worth Rs 300 crore of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. NINL is a subsidiary of the company.

INOX Leisure Ltd | The company has executed an agreement with Jazz Cinemas for transfer of Luxe Cinemas, the theatre business of Jazz Cinemas, on a going concern basis, by means of a slump sale. The company will not acquire any shareholding or control in Jazz Cinemas nor will the be issuing any shares to Jazz Cinemas.