Stocks to watch today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, IRCTC, Tata Motors, NTPC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Monday, tracking weakness from across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 2.13 percent down at 17,283.5 in early trade. Shares of Reliance, Tata Motors, NTPC, and IRCTC will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 29

Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29. RIL is likely to make announcements about the firm's 5G rollout and about retail units through separate listings.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd | PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, and a passenger vehicle plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana on Sunday.

Tata Motors Ltd | Tata Motors rolled out the JET edition of Safari, Harrier and Nexon on Saturday in line with the brand’s New Forever philosophy.

IRCTC Ltd | IRCTC has withdrawn the e-tender for the appointment of a consultant for data monetization of the Indian Railway, floated on July 29, due to the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2018.

NTPC Ltd | State-run power giant NTPC Ltd board has approved an investment of Rs 11,843.7 crore for the 1,320 MW Stage-III expansion of its Talcher thermal power plant in Odisha.

Berger Paints Ltd | Berger Paints India aims to add as many as 6,000-7,000 dealers annually, as against the earlier annual run rate of 4,000-4,500 rate earlier, the management said during the June quarter earnings call.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd | Infibeam Avenues has picked up a 50 percent stake in Gurugram-based software startup Vishko22 Products & Services Pvt to expand the business internationally on Friday.

Uno Minda Ltd | Auto parts maker Uno Minda is looking to invest around Rs 300 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity of four-wheeler alloy wheels and 4-wheeler automotive switches to meet the rising demand.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. | Karnataka Bank's 99.2 percent shareholders have approved a fundraise via debt issue.

RITES Ltd | RITES, in a joint venture, has won the order to redevelop the Kollam railway station in Kerala. The project envisages an airport-like look with more public amenities.