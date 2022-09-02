Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Friday shrugging losses across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 46.5 points up at 17,615. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Wipro, NACL among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 2 -

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The flagship entity of Adani Group will be included in the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty 50, from September 30, replacing Shree Cement. After Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's inclusion, Adani Enterprises will be the second Adani stock to be included in the Nifty index. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee — Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Ltd has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday.

Wipro Ltd | The IT major announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognises that the company has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future, the IT company said.

Infosys Ltd | The IT company completed the acquisition of Europe-based BASE life science.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The private sector lender announced plans to establish 207 branches and 80 Smart Banking Lobbies in Maharashtra this fiscal year. As part of the expansion plan, the bank plans to hire approximately 3,000 employees across the state. The bank's 207 branches will be located throughout the state, covering all 34 districts. 90 of the 207 branches will be in metro and metropolitan regions, with the remaining 117 in semi-urban and rural areas.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The board of CuraTeQ Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has approved an investment of up to Rs 300 crore in the expansion of capacity of its biologics facility.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd | The natural gas distributor has appointed MV Iyer as Chairperson with effect from September 1.

UPL Ltd | UPL Corporation, the flagship company for global operations, appoints Mike Frank as CEO of UPL’s Global Crop Protection (CP) business that manages all CP assets outside of India. Mike will be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors.

Ramco Systems Ltd | US-based GA-ASI to use ERP and MRO services from Ramco Aviation. The partnership with the US-based company will support SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions.

NACL Industries Ltd | The agrochemical company has re-appointed M. Pavan Kumar as the managing director and CEO. Chantati Varada Rajulu has been appointed as the director and whole – time director.

RattanIndia Power Ltd | The company has appointed Rajiv Rattan as the executive chairman for five years. The appointment will come in effect from October 1. Rattan currently serves as non-executive chairman.