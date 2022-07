1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 2.15 percent on Friday. S&P 500 rose 1.92 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.79 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei remained closed on Monday while the Shanghai index rose by 0.13 percent at 7:30 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 1.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,212.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE barometer climbed 344.63 points or 0.65 percent to settle at 53,760.78 as 18 of its scrips ended in the green on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty closed above the 16,000 level by gaining 110.55 points or 0.69 percent to 16,049.20 as 35 of its constituents closed with gains.



5 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank of India in its July bulletin has said that there are indications that inflation may be peaking. Several indicators suggest that the Indian economy is making resilient progress in the first quarter of FY23, in spite of the drag from global spillovers, elevated inflation and some slackening of external demand as geopolitical developments take their toll on world trade, the paper said.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Friday rebounded from the near-80 levels to close higher by 17 paise at 79.82 against the US currency following a recovery in the domestic stocks and weakness in the greenback in overseas markets.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.46 percent to 100.64 a barrel at 7:15 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.40 percent at $1,710.70 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 1.26 percent to $20,975.89 at 7:25 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 1.46 percent to $1,360.40 (Image: shutterstock)