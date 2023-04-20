5 things to track before market opens today

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red on Wednesday, falling for the third-straight day. Here are the top five things you need to know before the market opens today:

US markets end with minor losses | Dow jones ended 79 points lower. Tesla slipped 5 percent after reporting a fall of nearly 25 percent in net profit compared to last year

Tesla reported numbers below estimates, said cut in EV prices impacted earnings.

Both foreign and domestic investors sell in the cash market on Wednesday | Foreign investors sell in cash for third da. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 13 crore in cash market, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 110 crore in cash market on Wednesday.

HCL Tech to report earnings today | The earnings are likely to come out around 5.15pm in the evening. Weak earnings are expected from the company. Its CC revenue growth is expected to decline by 1-1.5 percnet, EBIT margin likely to decline 120 bps from the previous quarter.

Tata Motors in focus as JLR expands its electric vehicle foray | JLR to invest 15 billion pounds over five years as its EV srategy accelerates. Investment to be in JLR’s industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies and people skills.

Nifty falls for the third-straight day | Nifty is now trading in a range between 17400-17800 levels.