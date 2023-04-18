5 things to track before market opens today

SUMMARY
Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session on a negative note, ending its nine-day gaining streak. Here are the top five things to know before market opens today:
Sensex and Nifty end the nine-day gaining streak on Monday | The market sentiment weakened post disappointing numbers from Infosys. Nifty is facing resistance at 17850-17900 on upside.
Foreign investors sell in the cash market after 10 days of buying | Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 533 crore in cash market yesterday, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 269 crore in cash yesterday.
US markets close higher on Monday | S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent , whereas Dow Jones ended 100 points higher. Google parent Alphabet Inc's stock was down 2 percent after The New York Times reported that Samsung is considering switching its default search engine to Bing. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson and Johnson to report earnings today.
Avalon Technologies IPO to list on the exchanges today | Avalon Technology is a fully-integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company with end-to-end operations delivering box-build solutions in India. Rs 865 crore initial share sale was subscribed 2.21X at close.
Strong earnings from Just dial and Angel One | Angel One's revenue was up 10 percent at Rs 826 crores and profit was up 17 percent at Rs 276 crore. Just dial | The company added a revenue growth of 39.5 percent year-on-year at Rs 232.5 crore, profit was up 279 percent year-on-year at Rs 83.8 crore.