5 important things to track before market opens today

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. Nifty is now up 5 percent from its March 24 low of 16,945. Here are the top five things you need to know before market opens today:

Cautious commentary from TCS, earnings miss estimates | The TCS management said the sentiment weakened in February and March and discretionary projects were put on hold. Its growth has slowed down for a third quarter in a row. CLSA said near-term uncertainties may weigh on the stock.

Global markets subdued | US markets ended Wednesday's trading session with marginal losses. Dow Jones was down 38 points, whereas S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent.

CPI inflation | India CPI inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.7 percent in March. Experts believe that it is unlikely the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike repo rate in June.

Large institutional buying continues | Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought Rs 1,907 crore in cash yesterday, which was its largest single day buy figure from FIIs since March 8.

Infosys earnings today | A CNBC-TV18 poll for Infosys' Q4 earnings, has estimated constant currency growth of just 0.4 percent, slowest revenue growth since the first quarter of FY21. Weak commentary from TCS could keep tech stocks under pressure.