5 important cues to track before markets open today

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session ended in the red for the second straight day on Tuesday. Here are the top 5 things you need to know before markets open today:

US markets end flat as investors digest a fresh set of earnings | Netflix disappointed after falling short on estimates of revenues. It reported earnings of $1.31 billion, or $2.88 a share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $3.53 a share, a year earlier. Goldman Sachs profits fell 19 percent as deal making and bond trading slumped in the first quarter and it lost money on sale of some assets in the consumer business. Morgan Stanley, Tesla to post numbers today

Foreign investors sell in cash markets for second straight day | Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Rs 810 crore in cash on Tuesday, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 401 crore in cash.

Sensex & Nifty fall for second straight day on Tuesday | Nifty is facing resistance at 17850-17900 on upside.

There are many large cap nifty companies set to report earnings over the next few days | HCL Tech will report its earnings on April 20, Reliance Industries will report it on April 21, ICICI Bank of April 25 and Maruti Suzuki on April 26.





ONGC, Oil india in focus | The government has increased windfall gain tax on domestic crude production to Rs 6,400/tonne from NIL. Windfall gain tax on diesel export reduced to NIL from Rs 0.50/ltr. Petrol and ATF export still out of ambit of windfall gain tax.