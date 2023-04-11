5 important cues to track before market opens today

SUMMARY Nifty gained for the sixth-straight session on Monday, its biggest gaining streak in four months. It is now up 4 percent from March 24's low of 16945. Here are the top 5 things to know before markets open today:

1 / 5

Both foreign and domestic investors bought in cash market | Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) bought Rs 882 crore in cash and Domestic Institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 351 crore in cash market. FIIs have bought in cash for the last seven trading sessions.

2 / 5

Global markets end with gains | US markets ended higher on Monday, with Dow Jones up 101 points. European markets ended in the green as well, with the FTSE up over 1 percent.

3 / 5

US inflation | The US Inflation reading due on Wednesday, will give an indication on how the US Fed will proceed with rate hikes.

4 / 5

Very strong business momentum from Bank of Baroda | The bank reported domestic loan growth of 17 percent year-on-year, and a deposit growth of 15.1 percent year-on-year.

5 / 5

Tech companies in focus | TCS earnings report will be out on April 12, whereas Infosys' will be out on April 13. Infosys is all set to give out FY24 guidance, the first tech company to talk on the FY24 trends.