Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 9

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Friday. The rupee rose by 26 paise to close at a week's high of 79.69 against the US dollar. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the recently released digital lending norms are designed to end regulatory arbitrage and protect customers. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 9:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.61 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.66 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.60 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.42 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.15 percent at 7:15 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.43 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,896 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:15 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 659.31 points or 1.12 percent higher at 59,688.22 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 174.35 points or 0.99 percent to 17,798.75.

RBI | Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Thursday said the recently released digital lending norms are designed to end regulatory arbitrage and protect customers.

Rupee | The rupee rose by 26 paise to close at a week's high of 79.69 against the US dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and rise in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.03 percent to $89.07 a barrel at 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.39 percent to $1,726.80 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 1.42 percent to $19,349.44 at 7:20 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.85 percent to $1,634.50 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The head of Ukraine's atomic energy operator - Petro Kotin accused Russia of trying to steal Europe's largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.