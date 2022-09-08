Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 8

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Thursday. The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.95 against the US currency on Wednesday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the IMF to define a globally coordinated approach on crypto assets. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 8:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 1.40 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 1.83 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.14 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 2 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.08 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.62 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,739 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 168.08 points or 0.28 percent lower at 59,028.91 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 31.20 points or 0.18 percent to 17,624.40.

5 / 10

Nirmala Sitharaman | Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the IMF to define a globally coordinated approach on crypto assets and take a lead on this issue.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.95 against the US currency on Wednesday after growing expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.90 percent to $88.79 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.04 percent to $1,727.20 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 1.75 percent to $19,201.48 at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.76 percent to $1,620.11 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a threat to halt the country's oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers.