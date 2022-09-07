Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 7

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian markets on Wednesday. The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday. DPIIT said that government is planning to integrate the National Single Window System (NSWS) with countries with similar systems to boost trade. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 7:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.55 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.41 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.74 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.10 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.35 percent at 7:15 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 1.11 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,479.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 48.99 points or 0.08 percent lower at 59,196.99, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 10.20 points or 0.06 percent to 17,655.60.

DPIIT | Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said on Tuesday that the government is planning to integrate the National Single Window System (NSWS) with countries with similar systems to boost trade.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to fall in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.96 percent to $91.94 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.37 percent to $1,706.60 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 4.63 percent to $18,818.85 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 3.53 percent to $1,531.39 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia on Tuesday questioned the UN-brokered deal with Ukraine to boost grain and fertiliser exports, accusing Western states of failing to honor pledges to help facilitate Moscow's shipments.