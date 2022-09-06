    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 6

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Tuesday. Rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar on Monday and OPEC+ announced to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 6:

    Wall Street | Wall Street remain closed on account of US Labor Day holiday.

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.17 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.47 percent at 7:35 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,697.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Dalal Street | BSE benchmark rose 442.65 points or 0.75 percent to settle at 59,245.98 while NSE Nifty advanced 126.35 points or 0.72 percent to 17,665.80.

    OPEC | OPEC+ announced to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October in a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide.

    Rupee | Rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar on Monday in line with a firm trend in domestic equities.

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.73 percent to $95.04 a barrel at 7:35 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.45 percent to $1,730.30 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.90 percent to $19,703.65 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 4.00 percent to $1,629.03 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Russia-Ukraine War | The final working reactor at the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from Ukraine's grid on Monday, state nuclear company Energoatom said.

