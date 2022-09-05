Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 5

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 1.07 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.07 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.31 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.34 percent at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,496.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | The BSE Sensex ended 36.74 points or 0.06 percent higher at 58,803.33 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 3.35 points or 0.02 percent to 17,539.45.

Import-Export | According to figures released by the commerce ministry, India's exports fell 1.15 percent to USD 33 billion in August, while imports increased by 37 percent to USD 61.68 billion.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 31 paise to close at 79.87 against the US currency on Friday due to a strong dollar demand from importers.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.82 percent to $94.71 a barrel at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,722.80 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.50 percent to $19,837.20 at 7:25 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.38 percent to $1,572.82 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his forces had taken two settlements in south and one in the east.