Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 30

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday as the Street eyes the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate hike announcement due this morning. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 30:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.54 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 2.11 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.84 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.60 percent while the Shanghai index edged was trading 0.01 percent lower at 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 16,778.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended Thursday's session 188.32 points or 0.33 percent lower at 56,409.96 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 40.50 points or 0.24 percent to 16,818.10.

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India will on Friday announce the decisions taken by its Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) on interest rate hikes. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:00 AM.

Rupee | The rupee on Thursday recovered from record lows to settle 20 paise higher at 81.73 against US dollar ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.02 percent to touch $88.51 a barrel at 7:20 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.10 percent to $1,670.20 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.18 percent lower at $19,515 at 7:25 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.33 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,336.56. (Image: Shutterstock)

Russsia-Ukraine War | Escalating the seven-month war, Russian President Vladimir Putin will proclaim the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. (12:00 GMT) in the columned St George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace,