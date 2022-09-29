Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 29

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday with a gain of 0.92 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 29:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.88 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 1.97 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.05 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.93 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.81 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.92 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,044.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex finished Wednesday's session 373.37 points or 0.65 percent lower at 56,734.15 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 108.20 points or 0.64 percent to 16,899.20.

RBI | The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee began a three-day deliberation on Wednesday as central banks around the globe face the Herculean task of reducing consumer inflation without causing an economic slowdown.

Rupee | The rupee plunged below the 82 mark for the first time on Wednesday before settling down by 40 paise at 81.93 against the US dollar due to heavy forex outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.02 percent to touch $89.34 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.35 percent to $1,664.10 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.90 percent higher at $18,425.20 at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.03 percent to $1,334.20 in the last 24 hours. (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that the US will provide an additional USD 1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia.