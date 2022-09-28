Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday with a loss of 0.96 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 28:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.43 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 slid 0.21 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.25 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.65 percent while the Shanghai index edged slipped 0.58 percent at 7:35 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.96 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,874 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 37.70 points or 0.07 percent down at 57,107.52 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 8.90 points or 0.05 percent to 17,007.40.

5 / 10

Adani Group | Adani group on Tuesday announced to invest $100 billion over the next decade, primarily in energy transition as well as in aerospace, defence and other sectors.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 1.18 percent to touch $85.25 a barrel at 7:35 am on Wednesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.33 percent to $1,630.80 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Wednesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.40 percent lower at $18,935 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network was down 2.44 percent to $1,300.70 in the las 24 hours. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | The US is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that is expected to be announced soon. The package will be the latest installment in weaponry for Ukraine as it fights Russian forces in the East.