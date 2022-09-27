Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 27

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday, following a lower finish for the stocks on Monday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 27:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.11 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 slid 1.03 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.60 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.68 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.40 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 17,090 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped 953.70 points or 1.64 percent to end at 57,145.22 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.8 percent to 17,016.30 on Monday.

Foreign Trade Policy | The union government on Monday decided to continue the existing Foreign Trade Policy beyond October 1 based on consultations held with individuals, industry associations, and industry bodies. The government was scheduled to announce the new FTP by the end of September this year.

Rupee | The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the US dollar on Monday due to the strengthening of the US currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.73 percent to touch $84.67 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.34 percent to $1,639.90 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 4.71 percent to $19,810.34 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 5.43 percent to $1,370 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian-organised referendums that could lead to annexing 15 percent of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday.