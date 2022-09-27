    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 27

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 27

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 27
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday, following a lower finish for the stocks on Monday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 27:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.11 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 slid 1.03 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.60 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.68 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.40 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 17,090 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped 953.70 points or 1.64 percent to end at 57,145.22 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.8 percent to 17,016.30 on Monday.

    5 / 10

    Foreign Trade Policy | The union government on Monday decided to continue the existing Foreign Trade Policy beyond October 1 based on consultations held with individuals, industry associations, and industry bodies. The government was scheduled to announce the new FTP by the end of September this year.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the US dollar on Monday due to the strengthening of the US currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.73 percent to touch $84.67 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.34 percent to $1,639.90 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 4.71 percent to $19,810.34 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 5.43 percent to $1,370 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Russian-organised referendums that could lead to annexing 15 percent of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Trade setup for Sept 27: As Nifty50 gives up key support, more weakness on the cards

    Next Article

    Oil prices steady on prospect of OPEC balancing supply, softening US dollar

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng