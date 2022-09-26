Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 26

SUMMARY
The domestic market is likely to start Monday's session with deep cuts as SGX Nifty, an early indicator of how India's broader Nifty50 index would fare, was trading almost a percent lower in morning trade. Gold prices have fallen to a new 2-1/2-year low while oil has risen slightly. Here are 10 things to know before opening bell on September 26.
Wall Street | Stocks ended sharply lower on Wall Street on Friday as markets worry that high rates will hurt economies. Dow hits a 2022 low, S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent and Nasdaq index finished 1.8 percent lower. (Image: Reuters)
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading more than a percent lower, Shanghai index was down 0.09 percent while Hong Kong Hang Seng index was trading a marginal 0.09 percent higher on Monday at 7:43 am.
SGX | On the Singapore exchange, SGX Nifty was down 0.89 percent while Nifty futures slipped 1.7 percent at 7:47 am. (Image : Shutterstock)
Dalal Street | The Sensex tumbled 1,020 points while the Nifty crashed below the 17,350-mark on Friday as a flurry of rate hikes by global central banks spooked investors and sparked a global sell-off.
Rupee | The rupee breached the 81-mark against the US dollar in intra-day trade for the first time ever and slumped 30 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 81.09 against the US dollar on Friday.
RBI | All eyes will be on the RBI's policy statement on Dalal Street this week.
Gold | Gold prices fell to a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.
Oil | Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging US dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand. (Image: Shutterstock)
Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrencies too were trading lower with Bitcoin down 1.28 percent while Ethereum gave up 3.2 percent in the last 24 hours as of 7:44 am. (Image: Shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine War | The United States warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, after Russia's Foreign Minister said regions holding widely-criticised referendums would get full protection if annexed by Moscow. (Image: AP)