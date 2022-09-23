Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 23

SUMMARY The Indian stock market is likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, tracking global cues as investors continued to weigh the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. A day after the Fed rate hike, Bank of England too raised its rate on Thursday by half a percentage point. Here are the 10 things to know before opening bell on Friday

1 / 10

Wall Street | Stocks on Wall Street ended the overnight session higher on Thursday with Dow Jone Industrial Average index ending 0.35 percent lower, S&P 500 down 0.84 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index finishing 1.37 percent lower.

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Asian stocks were mixed on Friday. While Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.5 percent lower, the Shanghai index was flat, up 0.03 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.10 percent lower at 7:58 am. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 10

SGX | On the Singapore Stock Exchange, SGX Nifty, which is indicative of the trend broader domestic index Nifty50, was trading half a percent lower at 17,554 while Nifty futures fell to 17,647.6. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Falling for the second session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 337.06 points or 0.57 percent to close at 59,119.72 and the NSE Nifty went lower by 88.55 points or 0.50 percent to end at 17,629.80 on Thursday.

5 / 10

Rupee | The rupee plunged by 83 paise -- its biggest single-day loss in nearly seven months -- to close at an all-time low of 80.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

6 / 10

Bank of England | Britain's central bank raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point Thursday, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the US Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 2.25%, matching its half-point increase last month the biggest hike in 27 years. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

Oil | Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday on the prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear agreement and Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its invasion of Ukraine would further restrict global supplies. Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.62 per barrel by 5:50 am.

8 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrencies traded mixed in morning trade with Bitcoin up 0.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $19,274 while Ethereum was down 0.8 percent to $1,324 at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Four areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces were preparing to hold referendums on Friday on joining Russia, a move widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)