    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 23

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 23

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 23
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The Indian stock market is likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, tracking global cues as investors continued to weigh the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. A day after the Fed rate hike, Bank of England too raised its rate on Thursday by half a percentage point. Here are the 10 things to know before opening bell on Friday

    Wall Street, US Growth, US economy, US third quarter data, revised growth data
    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Stocks on Wall Street ended the overnight session higher on Thursday with Dow Jone Industrial Average index ending 0.35 percent lower, S&P 500 down 0.84 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index finishing 1.37 percent lower.

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Asian stocks were mixed on Friday. While Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.5 percent lower, the Shanghai index was flat, up 0.03 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.10 percent lower at 7:58 am. (Image: Reuters)

    3 / 10

    SGX | On the Singapore Stock Exchange, SGX Nifty, which is indicative of the trend broader domestic index Nifty50, was trading half a percent lower at 17,554 while Nifty futures fell to 17,647.6. (Image: Reuters)

    BSE sensex
    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | Falling for the second session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 337.06 points or 0.57 percent to close at 59,119.72 and the NSE Nifty went lower by 88.55 points or 0.50 percent to end at 17,629.80 on Thursday.

    5 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee plunged by 83 paise -- its biggest single-day loss in nearly seven months -- to close at an all-time low of 80.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

    6 / 10

    Bank of England | Britain's central bank raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point Thursday, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the US Federal Reserve and other banks have taken. The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 2.25%, matching its half-point increase last month the biggest hike in 27 years. (Image: Shutterstock)

    7 / 10

    Oil | Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday on the prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear agreement and Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its invasion of Ukraine would further restrict global supplies. Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.62 per barrel by 5:50 am.

    8 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrencies traded mixed in morning trade with Bitcoin up 0.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $19,274 while Ethereum was down 0.8 percent to $1,324 at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    9 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Four areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces were preparing to hold referendums on Friday on joining Russia, a move widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

    In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, a Russian soldier fires from a Kornet, a Russian man-portable anti-tank guided missile on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    10 / 10

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Next Article

    Stocks to watch today: Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, TVS Motor and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng