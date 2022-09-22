Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 22

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a start in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday, following a lower finish for the stocks on Wall Street after US Federal interest rate hike. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 22:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 1.70 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.71 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.79 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.23 percent while the Shanghai index edged slipped by 0.15 percent at 7:35 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 17,577 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | The BSE Sensex ended 262.96 points or 0.44 percent lower at 59,456.78 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 97.90 points or 0.55 percent to 17,718.35 on Wednesday.

5 / 10

US Federal Reserve | The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by 75 bps to fight rising inflation and signaled at more sharp rate hikes in the future.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined by 22 paise to close at 79.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and loss in domestic equities.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.58 percent to touch $90.38 a barrel at 7:35 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.50 percent to $1,667.10 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 2.74 percent to $18,514 at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 7.07 percent to $1,257.90 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, raising fears of new heightening tension.