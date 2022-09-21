    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 21

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday, following a lower finish for the stocks on Wall Street overnight. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 21

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 1.01 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.13 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.95 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.06 percent while the Shanghai index edged slipped by 0.38 percent at 7:15 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.48 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 17,710 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 578.51 points or 0.98 percent higher at 59,719.74 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 194 points or 1.1 percent to 17,816.25 on Tuesday.

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das | Speaking at the Global Finvest Festival organized by the National Payments Corporation of India, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das again raised concerns about digital lending apps, especially around their interest rates and unethical recovery practices.

    Rupee | Snapping its four-session falling, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 79.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited the US Fed's policy statement.

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.24 percent to touch $90.40 a barrel at 7:15 am on Wednesday.

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.08 percent to $1,672.80 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Wednesday.

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 2.60 percent to $18,936 at 7:15 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.86 percent to $1,333.97 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Over three months of Russia-Ukraine war, the world remains divided over Putin's stance against Kyiv
    Russia-Ukraine War | Pro-Russia leaders of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia. This sparked condemnation from the US and its allies.

