Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 20

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a start in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday amid positive global cues. Meanwhile, the oil ministry has sought a review of the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil. Here are the 10 things you should know before the opening bell on September 20:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.64 percent on Monday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.69 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.76 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.37 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.29 percent at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.76 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 17,757.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 300.44 points or 0.51 percent higher at 59,141.23 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 91.40 points or 0.52 percent to 17,622.25 on Monday.

Windfall tax | The oil ministry has sought a review of the two-and-a-half-month old windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil saying it goes against the principle of fiscal stability, PTI reported.

Rupee | The rupee settled 3 paise lower at 79.81 against the US dollar on Monday due to the strength of the greenback in the overseas market.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.09 percent to $91.92 a barrel at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.27 percent to $1,682.90 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 1.19 percent to $19,474.84 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.13 percent to $1,366.67 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine extended its hold on recently recaptured territory as troops marched farther east into areas abandoned by Russia.