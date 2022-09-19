    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 19
    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Monday. The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar on Friday. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 19:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.45 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.72 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.90 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.11 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.21 percent at 7:30 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,589.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 1,093.22 points or 1.82 percent lower at 58,840.79 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 percent to 17,530.85 on Friday.

    5 / 10

    Finance Ministry | The Ministry said that the gross direct tax collections in India increased 30 percent to Rs 8.36 lakh crore by September 17 of the current fiscal on the back of increased advance tax mop-up.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar tracking a strong dollar and losses in domestic equities on Friday.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.02 percent to $92.28 a barrel at 7:35 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,680.40 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 2.75 percent to $19,463.50 at 7:35 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 8.40 percent to $1,340.90 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | A total of 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Sunday.

