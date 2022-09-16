Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 16

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian markets on Friday. The rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 79.71 against the US dollar on Thursday. Fitch estimates India's GDP shall grow at 7 percent in FY23, down from 7.8 percent projected previously. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 16:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.56 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.13 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.43 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.07 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.48 percent at 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,798 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 412.96 points or 0.68 percent lower at 59,934.01 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 126.35 points or 0.7 percent to 17,877.40 on Thursday.

GDP | Due to global inflation and a sharp monetary policy tightening across countries, Fitch Global Economic Outlook (GEO) has cut estimates for India's GDP to 7 percent in FY23 from 7.8 percent previously, with FY24 expected to grow at 6.7 percent, down from 7.4 percent projected earlier.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 79.71 against the US dollar on Thursday due to a negative trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.41 percent to $91.21 a barrel at 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.38 percent to $1,671.10 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.83 percent to $19,731 at 7:35 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 7.58 percent to $1,469.80 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | A mass grave of more than 440 bodies has been found in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago, President Zelenskyy said.