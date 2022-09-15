Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 15

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Thursday. The rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency on Wednesday. India’s exports rose marginally by 1.62 percent to USD 33.92 billion, while trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 15:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.10 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.34 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.74 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.17 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.20 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 18,037 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 224.11 points or 0.37 percent lower at 60,346.97, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 66.30 points or 0.37 percent to 18,003.75.

Import-Export | India’s exports rose marginally by 1.62 percent to USD 33.92 billion while trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August due to increased crude oil imports, commerce ministry data said.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency on Wednesday due to foreign fund outflows and losses in the domestic equity markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost by 0.19 percent to $93.94 a barrel at 7:25 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.27 percent to $1,704.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.34 percent to $20,182.0 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.91 percent to $1,627.78 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is on Friday due to consider a proposal for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.