Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 13

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Tuesday. The rupee settled 4 paise higher to close at 79.53 against the US dollar on Monday. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) could be in for some relief as the government is likely to use funds from windfall gains tax to help them. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 13:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0,71 percent on Monday. S&P 500 edged higher by 1.06 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.27 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.31 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.21 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.51 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 18,033.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:15 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | The BSE Sensex ended 321.99 points or 0.54 percent higher at 60,115.13 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 103.00 points or 0.58 percent to 17,936.35.

Windfall tax | State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) could be in some relief as the government is likely to use funds from windfall gains tax to help the companies stay in shape.

Rupee | The rupee settled 4 paise higher to close at 79.53 against the US dollar on Monday tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 1.13 percent to $92.94 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.50 percent to $1,731.70 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 2.77 percent to $22,210.23 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 4.01 percent to $1,692.26 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called friendly nations to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian troops move to consolidate control over a large parts northeastern territory.