Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 12

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Monday. The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the US dollar on Friday. Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that the government has approved a package worth Rs. 1.97 lakh crore across 14 sectors. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 12:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 1.19 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged higher by 1.53 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.11 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained one percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.82 percent at 7:15 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,863.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:15 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 104.92 points or 0.18 percent higher at 59,793.14, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 34.60 points or 0.19 percent to 17,833.35.

DPIIT | Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that the government has approved a package worth Rs. 1.97 lakh crore across 14 sectors for the PLI scheme to boost ‘Make in India’.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 1.50 percent to $91.45 a barrel at 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.01 percent to $1,728.60 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 2.99 percent to $22,200 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.21 percent to $1,777.87 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian forces pushed Russia north in the Kharkiv region and advanced to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday.