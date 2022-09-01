Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 1

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Thursday. Indian indices were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The union government has increased the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹13,300 per tonne. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 1:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.88 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.78 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.56 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.57 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.17 percent at 7:10 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,451 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:10 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian indices were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

5 / 10

Windfall Tax | The union government has increased the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to Rs 13,300 per tonne with effect from Thursday.

6 / 10

Rupee | Currency trading was halted on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.38 percent to $95.32 a barrel at 7:15 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.64 percent to $1,715.40 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.96 percent to $20,153.60 at 7:15 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.03 percent to $1,562.49 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine war | EU foreign ministers decided on Wednesday to make it more expensive for Russians to obtain travel visas despite refusing for the EU-wide visa ban.