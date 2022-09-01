    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstock market today 10 things to know before opening bell on september 1 14625661.htm

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 1

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 1

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on September 1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Thursday. Indian indices were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The union government has increased the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹13,300 per tonne. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on September 1:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.88 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.78 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.56 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.57 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.17 percent at 7:10 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,451 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:10 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | Indian indices were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

    5 / 10

    Windfall Tax | The union government has increased the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to Rs 13,300 per tonne with effect from Thursday.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | Currency trading was halted on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.38 percent to $95.32 a barrel at 7:15 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich (Image: Reuters)
    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold lost 0.64 percent to $1,715.40 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.96 percent to $20,153.60 at 7:15 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.03 percent to $1,562.49 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine war | EU foreign ministers decided on Wednesday to make it more expensive for Russians to obtain travel visas despite refusing for the EU-wide visa ban.

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Sept 1: Nifty50 may extend pullback all the way to 17,900 soon

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng