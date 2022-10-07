Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 7

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after falling 0.16 percent to 17,288. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 7:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.15 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 1.02 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.68 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.67 percent at 7:20 am on Friday while the Shanghai index edged was trading 0.55 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,288 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 156.63 points or 0.27 percent to end at 58,222.10 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.50 points or 0.33 percent to 17,331.80.

5 / 10

World Bank | The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 percent for the Indian economy for FY23, a drop of one percent from its previous June 2022 projections.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee plunged by 55 paise to close at an all-time low of 82.17 on Thursday due to a stronger dollar and firm crude oil prices.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.02 percent to touch $94.40 a barrel at 7:20 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.11 percent to $1,719 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.95 percent lower at $19,998 at 7:20 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.07 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,355.39 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

US | A rare helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast killed an Islamic State official, US Central Command said.