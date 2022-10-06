Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 6

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after advancing 0.58 percent to 17,439. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 6:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.14 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.20 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.25 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.76 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index edged was trading 0.55 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.58 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,439 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Trading remained closed on Wednesday on account of Dusshera. BSE Sensex jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 percent to close at 58,065.47 on Tuesday while the broader NSE Nifty rose 386.95 points or 2.29 percent to 17,274.30.

5 / 10

OPEC+ | OPEC+ agreed on its deepest cuts to oil production since the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday by 2 million barrel per day. The cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

6 / 10

Rupee | Trading remained closed on Wednesday on account of Dusshera. Earlier, the rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.22 percent to touch $93.58 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.46 percent to $1,728.90 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.12 percent higher at $20,375.90 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.15 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,380.53 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson region, that Moscow claims to have annexed.