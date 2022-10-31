Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 31

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 1.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 31:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.59 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 gained 2.46 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.87 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained by 1.56 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.33 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 1.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,014 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 203.01 points or 0.34 percent to end at 59,959.85 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28 percent to 17,786.80.

RBI MPC | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the first time since the implementation of the monetary policy framework in 2016, will submit a report to the government on its failure to keep the retail inflation rate below six percent. The central bank has called a special meeting on November 3 to prepare its report.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the US dollar on Friday due to a stronger greenback in the overseas market.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.70 percent to touch $95.10 a barrel at 7:40 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,645.10 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.71 percent lower at $20,480 at 7:40 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 3.21 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,571.30 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine claimed that a total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a grain export deal. Russia on Saturday announced its decision to suspend its participation in the UN-brokered deal.