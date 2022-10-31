    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 31

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 31

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 31
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 1.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 31:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.59 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 gained 2.46 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.87 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained by 1.56 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.33 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 1.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,014 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 203.01 points or 0.34 percent to end at 59,959.85 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28 percent to 17,786.80.

    rbi, monetary policy
    5 / 10

     RBI MPC | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the first time since the implementation of the monetary policy framework in 2016, will submit a report to the government on its failure to keep the retail inflation rate below six percent. The central bank has called a special meeting on November 3 to prepare its report.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee declined by 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the US dollar on Friday due to a stronger greenback in the overseas market.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.70 percent to touch $95.10 a barrel at 7:40 am on Monday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,645.10 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Monday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.71 percent lower at $20,480 at 7:40 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 3.21 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,571.30 (Image: Shutterstock)

    food grains public distribution system PDS
    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine claimed that a total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a grain export deal. Russia on Saturday announced its decision to suspend its participation in the UN-brokered deal.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Global Health IPO to hit Street this week — here's all you need to know

    Next Article

    Stocks to watch: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Indian Oil, HFCL and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng