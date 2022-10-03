    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 3

    

    
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday as it fell about 1.11 percent to 16,897.5. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 3:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.71 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 lost 1.51 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.51 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.16 percent while the Shanghai index edged was trading 0.55 percent lower at 7:15 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 1.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 16,897.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex jumped 1,016.96 points or 1.80 percent to close at 57,426.92 points while the broader NSE Nifty rose 276.25 points or 1.64 percent to 17,094.35 points on Friday.

    5 / 10

    CMIE | India’s unemployment rate came down to 6.43 percent in September, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In August, the unemployment rate was at 8.3 percent.

    6 / 10

     Rupee | The rupee settled 33 paise higher at 81.40 against US dollar on Friday after the RBI raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 2.57 percent to touch $87.33 a barrel at 7:15 am on Monday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.24 percent to $1,676 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Monday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.28 percent lower at $19,225.13 at 7:15 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.25 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,297.60 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that his forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Earlier, he also informed about the success of Ukraine's forces in Lyman in Donetsk region.

