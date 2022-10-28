Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 28:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.6 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.2 percent at 7:27 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.6 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,852 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:29 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 212.88 points or 0.36 percent to end at 59,756.84 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 percent to 17,736.95 on Thursday.

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that it will hold additional meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on November 3. As per the sources to CNBC-TV18, the meeting is purely held to discuss the response of the MPC to the government on inflation.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 24 paise from its previous close to settle at 82.49 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.6 percent to touch $96.4 a barrel at 7:31 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,668.3 per ounce as of 7:31 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading almost two percent lower at $20,312.2 at 7:33 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.5 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,523.1 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine | Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War Two. President Putin also added that the West is playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" geopolitical game that is sowing chaos across the world.